Man stabbed in River North club

A man was stabbed during a fight in a club early Sunday in River North.

The 34-year-old man was inside a club when a fight broke out and he was stabbed in the leg at 3:12 a.m. in the 200 block of West Ontario, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he is expected to be treated and released, police said.

No one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.