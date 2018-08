Man stabbed in leg near Chicago police headquarters in Bronzeville

A man was stabbed Thursday morning less than a block from the Chicago Police Department headquarters in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood.

The 49-year-old man was stabbed in the right upper thigh by someone he knew at 6:35 a.m. in the 100 block of East 35th Street, according to Chicago police. The attacker then ran away.

The man was taken to Mercy Hospital in good condition, police said.

The CPD headquarters is located less than a block away at 3510 S. Michigan Ave.