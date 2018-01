Man stabbed multiple times in Washington Park home

A man was stabbed multiple times Friday morning inside a home in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

The 41-year-old was found suffering from multiple stab wounds when officers responded just before 10 a.m. to the home in the 5100 block of South Wabash, according to Chicago Police.

Police said the stabbing was being investigated as a domestic incident and a suspect was in custody.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.