Man stabbed on Near North Side

A 61-year-old man who may be homeless was stabbed Saturday morning in the 800 block of North State in the Near North Side neighborhood. | Google Maps

A man was stabbed early Saturday morning in the Near North Side neighborhood.

At 2:37 a.m., the man, 61, sustained a laceration on his cheek and back from getting stabbed in the 800 block of North State, according to Chicago police.

The man who was stabbed was uncooperative and possibly homeless, police said. A witness said another man stabbed him then left the area.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the stabbing.