Man stabbed on Red Line train at Roosevelt station; suspect in custody

A man was stabbed Sunday morning on a Red Line train at the Roosevelt station in the South Loop.

At 7:21 a.m., officers responded to the station at 1167 S. State St. and found the 23-year-old suffering from stab wounds to his neck and ear, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

A 26-year-old man was taken into custody, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.