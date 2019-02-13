Employee stabbed in River North gas station robbery
An employee was stabbed early Wednesday during a robbery at a gas station in River North, Chicago police said.
About 1:10 a.m., two armed males entered a Subway restaurant at a BP gas station in the 700 block of North Wells Street, a police source said.
They demanded cash and showed they were armed with a knife and a handgun, police said.
During the encounter, one of them cut the 54-year-old employee in his back and arm, police said. They left in a red Jeep with some cash.
Paramedics took the employee to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for treatment, police said. No one is in custody.