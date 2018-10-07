Man stabbed in chest during robbery on South Side

A man was stabbed in the chest during a robbery Sunday evening in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the South Side, according to police.

The 27-year-old was walking down 95th Street just east of Stony Island Avenue when two men in their early 20s approached him and started going through his pockets, Chicago police said.

One of the men pulled out a knife during the struggle and stabbed the 27-year-old in the chest, according to police.

The attackers got away, and the victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating the robbery.