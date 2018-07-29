Man stabbed, seriously wounded in Belmont Central

A man was stabbed early Sunday in the Belmont Central neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 21-year-old was trying to break up a fight when another male stabbed him in the left side of his ribs and right side of his chest at 2:43 a.m. in the 6000 block of West Belden, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was in serious condition, police said.

The person who stabbed him was a bald male, of unknown age, who was wearing a purple suit and black tie, police said. He ran off in an unknown direction.

Area Central detectives were investigating.