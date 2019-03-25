Man stabbed to death at Harrah’s Joliet Hotel

Surveillance images of a person of interest in a fatal stabbing March 24 at the Harah's Joliet Hotel and Casino. | Joliet police

A Wisconsin man was stabbed to death Sunday night at a hotel in southwest suburban Joliet.

Authorities were called at 9:57 p.m. for reports of the stabbing at the Harrah’s Joliet Hotel and Casino, 151 N. Joliet St., according to a statement from Joliet police.

Officers arrived to find 75-year-old Emmanuel M. Burgrino in a hallway of the hotel with multiple stab wounds, police said. Someone had apparently attacked him as he was leaving his room.

Burgrino, who lived in Hales Corners, Wisconsin, was pronounced dead at Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, police said.

Police have released surveillance image of a person of interest in the stabbing.

Anyone with information about him or with surveillance video of him between 9 p.m. and midnight Sunday is asked to call Det. Raymond Jansma at (815) 724-3028 or the department’s investigations unit at (815) 724-3020.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Will County Crime Stoppers at (800) 323-6734 or on the organization’s website.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.