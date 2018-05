Man stabbed to death in Chatham, woman questioned: police

A man in his 30s was fatally stabbed early Sunday in the Chatham neighborhood, according to police.

Officers responded about 3:15 a.m. to the 7900 block of South Drexel Avenue and found the man stabbed in his chest, Chicago Police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately provide details about the death.

A 26-year-old woman was being questioned about the incident, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.