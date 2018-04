Man stabbed to death in Humboldt Park

A man was stabbed to death early Tuesday in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The man, 25, was found lying on the floor of an apartment unit by someone who lived in the apartment complex at 3:41 a.m. in the 4200 block of West Haddon, Chicago Police said.

He had a stab wound to the chest and was unresponsive. He was taken in an ambulance to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.