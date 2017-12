Man stabbed to death in northwest Indiana

A man died Tuesday night after being stabbed in northwest Indiana.

Marchon Moss, 24, suffered a stab wound in the 2500 block of Riverside Drive in Lake Station, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

Moss, who lived in Merrillville, was taken to Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus in Gary, where he was pronounced dead at 7:02 p.m. Tuesday, the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

The Lake Station Police Department is investigating the incident.