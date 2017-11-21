Man stabs his neighbor during fight in Warren Township

A man who has had an ongoing dispute with his neighbor stabbed him Monday afternoon in Warren Township near north suburban Gurnee.

Lake County sheriff’s deputies responded at 4:29 p.m. to a report of a stabbing in the 34400 block of North Almond Road, according to a statement from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael T. Horton and his 58-year-old neighbor began arguing about 4 p.m. and Horton stabbed his neighbor in the chest, the sheriff’s office said.

Horton was charged with a felony count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, the statement said. He was being held in the Lake County Jail on $20,000 bail.

Horton is scheduled to appear in again on Nov. 28.