Man stakes out downtown banks before robbing them: cops

A man is suspected or robbing a Lakeside Bank in the 1300 block of South Michigan Avenue on Jan. 16, 2019 | FBI

A man is wanted by police for allegedly robbing two banks in and around downtown.

He is suspected or robbing a bank in Chase Tower on Jan. 16 in the first block of South Dearborn, the FBI said.

The same man then allegedly robbed a Lakeside Bank in the 1300 block of South Michigan Avenue on Thursday, the FBI said.

Chicago police said the man staked out the locations before returning in the afternoon and handing a note to the teller. The notes said he was conducting a “hold up” and that he had a gun, police said.

He left the banks and fled into a different vehicle each time, police said.

The man is seen in the video frames wearing dark-colored pants, a tan coat and a black sweatshirt. He stood at 5-foot-6 or 5-foot-7, the FBI said.

The FBI offers rewards up to $1,000 for information leading directly to an arrest.