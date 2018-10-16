Man stealing phones from vehicles stopped at red lights in Englewood

Police are warning residents of a man who has stolen several phones from vehicles stopped at red lights in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

In six incidents, the man has walked up to a car stopped at a red light on South Ashland and asked the driver or passenger if they want to make a donation to a school, according to Chicago police.

The robber then opens the passenger door or reaches into the window, takes the person’s phone from the passenger seat and runs off, police said.

The incidents occurred:

About 3:15 p.m. on Sept. 15 in the 6300 block of South Ashland;

At 11:52 p.m. on Sept. 17 in the 6200 block of South Ashland;

About 1 p.m. on Spet. 18 in the 6200 block of South Ashland;

About 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 25 in the 6300 block of South Ashland;

About 11 a.m. on Oct. 2 in the 6300 block of South Ashland;

About 1:40 p.m. on Oct. 3 in the 6200 block of South Ashland.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives (312) 747-8273.