Man struck by Green Line train at 35th Street

A 20-year-old man was struck and injured by Green Line train Friday night on the South Side.

The man was standing on a platform at 9:30 p.m. when he was struck by train entering the 35th-Bronzeville-IIT station, Chicago Fire Dept. Deputy Chief Juan Hernandez said.

He was taken in serious-to-critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, Hernandez said.

Trains were halted or delayed until about 9:30 p.m., according to the Chicago Transit Authority.