Man struck by hit-and-run vehicle in Englewood

Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that struck a pedestrian then sped away from the scene Wednesday night in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

A 29-year-old man was struck by a westbound vehicle at 11:34 p.m. while he was in a crosswalk in the 200 block of West 63rd Street, according to Chicago Police.

He suffered injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. The man could not give a description of the vehicle.

The police Major Accidents Investigation Unit was investigating the crash.