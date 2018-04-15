Man struck by Red Line train, critically injured on Near North Side

A man was critically injured when he was struck by a CTA Red Line train Sunday morning at the Grand station on the Near North Side.

At 8:01 a.m., the 24-year-old was struck by the train at the Red Line station at 521 N. State St., according to Chicago Police and Chicago Fire Media Affairs.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

The train’s conductor, a 33-year-old man, was taken to also taken to Northwestern, where he was set to undergo a psychological evaluation, according to Chicago Fire Media Affairs.

As of 10:04 a.m., normal Red Line service had been restored, according to the CTA. The agency urged riders to allow extra travel time while traveling through the area.