Man struck by vehicle on North Side dies 6 months later

A man died Saturday morning more than six months after he was hit by a vehicle on the North Side.

Richard W. Meyer, 84, stepped out in front of a vehicle about 9:30 p.m. Aug. 2, 2017, in the 2000 block of North Ashland, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. He was then hit by the vehicle.

Meyer was initially taken to a hospital, where his condition was stabilized, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at 7;30 a.m. Saturday at a hospice care facility in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

An autopsy found that Meyer, who lived in Des Plaines, died from complications of multiple injuries from the crash and his death was ruled an accident, the medical examiner’s office said.

The driver was cited for failure to exercise due care for a pedestrian in the roadway, police said.