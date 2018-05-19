Man fatally struck by vehicle in northwest suburbs

A 69-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday when he was outside in northwest suburban Harvard.

Ronald Jacobs was found unresponsive about 10 p.m. near the intersection of North Division Street and East Front Street, according to the McHenry County Coroner. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy Friday revealed Jacobs died from blunt trauma to the chest, the coroner said.

The crash was under investigation by local authorities, who did not immediately provide details about the crash.