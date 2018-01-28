Medical emergency blamed for Loop crash that left 1 dead, 5 others hospitalized

Fire crews respond to an eight-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in the Loop that left twelve people injured. | Chicago Fire Media Affairs

A man was seriously injured after suffering a medical emergency and causing a crash in the Loop on Saturday that left another man dead and at least five others hospitalized.

A 56-year-old Peru man was driving a white 2017 Mercedes sedan east on Congress Parkway near Wells Street when he had a medical emergency about 4:30 p.m. and crashed a “very high rate of speed” into the back of a gray, 2013 Cadillac truck stopped in traffic, Illinois State Police said Sunday.

The man’s car continued striking other vehicles stopped in traffic, causing a “chain-reaction crash,” state police said.

The Cadillac’s driver, Darius C. Sconiers, 35, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:54 p.m., according to state police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. He lived in west suburban Bellwood.

The driver of the Mercedes was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, while his passenger, a 57-year-old Peru woman, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with injuries that weren’t believed to be life threatening, state police said.

A 52-year-old Wisconsin man who was driving a black 2013 Audi truck was also taken to Stroger, and the driver of a blue Honda truck, a 23-year-old Cicero man, was taken to Rush University Medical Center, state police said. They both suffered injuries that weren’t believed to be life threatening.

A black 2009 Volkswagen truck was also involved in the crash, state police said. The driver, a 41-year-old Vernon Hills man, and passenger, a 23-year-old man, were both taken to hospitals. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

Seven people were initially listed in serious to critical condition after the crash, fire media affairs said. Four were taken to Stroger Hospital, while three others were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Two other people were taken to Rush University Medical Center in fair to serious condition, and three more were taken to Stroger in good to fair condition, fire media affairs said.

Eleven people refused treatment at the scene, fire media affairs said.

Traffic on Congress Parkway was shut down until 11:02 p.m. Saturday for a crash investigation, state police said.