Man suing city after Chicago Police officer ran over his leg

A man is suing the city after a Chicago Police officer ran over his leg last year on the West Side.

Travion D. Lockett filed the lawsuit Monday in Cook County Circuit Court against the city of Chicago and Christopher Lindahl, a Chicago Police officer.

Lockett was a pedestrian at the intersection of Washington and Oakley boulevards on May 4, 2014, when Officer Lindahl ran over his right leg, according to the suit.

Lockett suffered a broken right kneecap and soft tissue damage to his leg from his thigh to his ankle that required surgery, according to the suit.

The suit claims the officer failed to slow down, yield to a pedestrian or give warning of the approach of the vehicle.

Lindahl was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe owned by the city, according to the suit, which seeks a minimum of $50,000 in damages.

City spokesman John Holden said the law department has not yet had an opportunity to review the suit and declined to comment Monday evening.