Man suing CTA says he was struck by bus this summer in South Loop

A man suing the Chicago Transit Authority says he was injured when he was struck by a bus while crossing Michigan Avenue in June in the South Loop.

The lawsuit, filed Friday by Gary Tumanov in Cook County Circuit Court, seeks more than $50,000 in damages.

On June 9, Tumanov was a pedestrian crossing Michigan Avenue near its intersection with Roosevelt Road when he was struck by a CTA bus headed north on Michigan Avenue, according to the suit.

Tumanov said he was injured as a result. The suit claimed the bus driver acted negligently by operating the bus without keeping a proper lookout for pedestrians.

A spokeswoman for the CTA declined to comment.