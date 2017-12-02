Man suspected of robbing South Side fast food restaurant in custody

A man was in custody late Friday in connection with an armed robbery at a South Side fast food restaurant.

About 11:55 p.m., the suspect walked into the restaurant in the 8600 block of South Kedzie armed with a handgun and announced a robbery, according to Chicago Police. He then drove off with an unknown amount of money in a blue car.

Responding officers followed the suspect to the 7500 block of South Spaulding, where he was placed into custody, police said. A handgun was recovered from the 7700 block of South Homan.

No injuries were reported, and Area Central detectives are investigating.