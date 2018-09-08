Man swept into Lake Michigan early Saturday

A man was in “extremely critical” condition Saturday morning after he was pulled from Lake Michigan on the North Side.

The man was swept into the lake about 5:40 a.m. at the North Avenue Beach, according to Chicago Fire Department Cmdr. Frank Velez.

Fire crews searched for the man along the lake, where waves were 10 feet high, for almost two hours before they found him about 7:30 a.m. near the 1300 block of North Lake Shore Drive, Velez said.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, according to Valez.

A warning of high waves was in effect along the lakeshore until Sunday night. The fire department warned people to stay off of shoreline rocks.