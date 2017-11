Man taken into custody after South Shore shootout with Chicago Police

A man was taken into custody after firing shots at officers early Sunday in the South Shore neighborhood.

About 1:45 a.m., officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 6700 block of South East End came under fire, according to Chicago Police. Officers returned fire, and a man, believed to be in his 20s, was taken into custody after a foot chase.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, police said. No injuries were reported.

Area Central detectives were handling the ongoing investigation.