Man takes ride from stranger, gets shot in Roseland

A man was shot after asking someone he didn’t know for a ride Saturday night in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 43-year-old heard shots and realized he had been struck in the thigh while riding in the stranger’s vehicle, about 7 p.m. in the 9900 block of South Michigan, according to Chicago police.

He walked in to Rush University Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his thigh. His condition had stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.