Man, teen boy shot in Heart of Chicago

A man and a 14-year-old boy were injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood on the South Side.

Someone in a black, two-door car opened fire about 12:15 p.m. in the 2200 block of South Oakley, according to Chicago Police.

The 22-year-old man was shot in the left leg and right arm, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

The boy suffered graze wounds to the right foot and right leg and took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.