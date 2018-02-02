Man, teenage girl shot in Park Manor shooting

A man and a teenage girl were wounded in a shooting early Friday in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

The 22-year-old man and 17-year-old girl were traveling in a vehicle about 12:15 a.m. in the 7300 block of South Wabash when someone in a passing vehicle fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to his knee, while the girl was shot in her shoulder, police said.

The pair showed up at St. Bernard Hospital, where they were listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigated the shooting.