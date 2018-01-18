Man, teenage girl shot while stopped at stop sign in Austin

Two people were wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

A 33-year-old man was driving a vehicle with a 17-year-old girl in the passenger seat about 4:50 p.m. in the 600 block of North Leclaire when the shooting happened, according to Chicago Police.

They were stopped at a stop sign when three to five males approached the vehicle and one of them opened fire, police said. The group ran away after the shooting.

The man was shot in the left hip, lower abdomen and groin, and the girl was shot in the right foot and both thighs, police said. They took themselves to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where their conditions stabilized.