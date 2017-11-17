Man, teenager charged with robbery in north suburban home

Two people have been charged with robbing a person last summer in a north suburban home.

The robbery happened June 12 when a 20-year-old person was robbed in their home in the 12000 block of West Wadsworth Road in Beach Park, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

The pair of robbers, armed with a BB gun, entered the home and took electronics and other valuables, the sheriff’s office said.

Steven Bunch Jr., 20, was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated robbery and theft, both felonies, the sheriff’s office said. Bunch was being held in Lake County Jail on a $75,000 bond and was next scheduled to appear in court Dec. 5.

A 17-year-old juvenile connected with the robbery was taken to juvenile court in October.