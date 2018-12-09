Man tells boy, ‘You’re coming with me’ during attempted South Side kidnapping

A boy fought off a would-be kidnapper who remains on the loose following the abduction attempt Thursday morning in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

At 6:57 a.m., the boy was fetching a newspaper by the front door of his home in the 8700 block of South Princeton Avenue, according to a community alert from Chicago police. A man grabbed him from the back, covering his mouth.

“You’re coming with me,” the man said, according to police.

The boy fought back and managed to wriggle free, police said, with the man running away soon after.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-9 to 6-foot, 210 to 240 pound black man between the ages of 25 and 35. He sported a goatee and had a light complexion.

During the botched kidnapping, the man was possibly wearing a green coat with a red hoodie and black converse gym shoes with black soles and red zippers, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8271.