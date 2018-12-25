Man throws dogs off West Town balcony during argument, kills elderly chihuahua

Charges were pending against a man who allegedly threw two dogs from a balcony, killing one of them, during an argument with his wife in the West Town neighborhood.

A 51-year-old man was arguing with his wife inside of a vehicle about 10 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West Grand Avenue when he struck her and entered their home, Chicago police said.

The man grabbed two dogs and threw them from the second-floor balcony, according to police.

A 17-year-old chihuahua died, and the other dog ran away and was not immediately found, police said.

Charges were pending against the man Tuesday evening.