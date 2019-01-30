Man ticketed, hospitalized after walk on Lake Michigan ice near Gold Coast

A man was taken to a hospital and given a ticket for walking along the ice on Lake Michigan Wednesday afternoon near the Gold Coast.

The 20-year-old was seen about 1:15 p.m. walking along the ice between the 500 and 1100 blocks of North Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago police.

Although the man was not in distress, he was taken by ambulance to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for observation, according to police and Chicago Fire Department officials.

The man was issued a citation for conduct on a beach jeopardizing one’s safety, police said.