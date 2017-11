Man tied up, robbed in Lincoln Park home invasion

A man was tied up and robbed Saturday afternoon during a Lincoln Park neighborhood home invasion on the North Side.

About 3:45 p.m., a man was forced into his apartment in the 900 block of West Wrightwood by a two men in their 20s, one of whom showed a black handgun, Chicago Police said.

Once inside the apartment, the two offenders tied up the resident, took items from his home and ran off, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.