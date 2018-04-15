Man tosses handgun after causing 4-car crash in Aurora

A man has been charged with tossing a gun after causing a four-car crash Monday in west suburban Aurora.

Linneal Washington, 39, of Aurora, faces counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon and driving too fast for conditions, according to the Aurora Police Department.

About 3:25 p.m., Washington rear-ended a car that was stopped at the intersection of Lake Street and Rathbone Avenue, police said. The force of the crash pushed that car forward into two other cars ahead of it. No injuries were reported.

Witnesses said they saw Washington run across traffic after the crash and throw something off the side of the road before returning to his car, according to police. Officers recovered a pouch holding a loaded handgun from the ditch.