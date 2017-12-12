Man touched, tried to rob 13-year-old girl at bus stop in St. Charles

A man has been charged with attempting to rob a 13-year-old girl and then touching her on her way home from her bus stop Monday afternoon in the western suburbs.

About 4 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to a residence in the 34W500 block of Colley Drive in unincorporated St. Charles, according to a statement from the Kane County sheriff’s office.

Javier Prado saw the girl walking home from her bus stop, walked up to her and asked for money, according to the sheriff’s office. He then threw her onto the ground and touched her.

The girl bit Prado and ran home, according to the sheriff’s office. Prado then ran away.

Kane County Forest Preserve Police were in the area, and found and held Prado until police arrived, according to the sheriff’s office.

Prado, 43, of Chicago, was charged with one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one count of attempted robbery, according to the sheriff’s office. He was taken to the Kane County Adult Justice Center.