Man trapped underneath car for multiple blocks in East Chatham, dies: police

A man dragged underneath a car by a hit-and-run driver for about seven blocks died Tuesday morning in the East Chatham neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

At 3:10 a.m., the man was walking in the 7900 block of South Cottage Grove when a sedan heading north on the street struck him, police said. The driver of the sedan, possibly a gray Hyundai Elantra, continued east on 79th Street with the man trapped underneath until 79th Street and Dobson, police said.

Once authorities arrived, the man was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the death early Tuesday.

The Chicago Police Department’s Major Accidents Unit and Area South detectives were investigating.