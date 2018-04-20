Man tried to abduct 8-year-old girl on Northwest Side: police

A man tried to abduct an 8-year-old girl Thursday afternoon in the Hanson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 4 p.m., the man went up to the girl, who was standing in the 2300 block of North Long, and pulled her backpack away, according to an alert from Chicago Police. She screamed and ran to her friends, and he walked away.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his 20s, standing between 5-foot-8 and 6-foot, weighing between 150 and 180 pounds, with a medium complexion and a mustache. He was wearing a gray hoodie, gray hat and blue jeans.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8261.