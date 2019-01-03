Man tried to kidnap woman by pulling her into his SUV in West Garfield Park

A woman escaped an attempted kidnapping early Tuesday after a man pulled her into his vehicle in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

The 27-year-old was walking to the back door of her home about 5:45 a.m. in the 4500 block of West Wilcox Street when a man pulled up next to her in a dark blue SUV, grabbed her and forced her inside the vehicle, police said.

The man stomped on the woman’s head and body and punched her while she was in the SUV, police said.

She fought back by scratching him with her fingernails until she was able to escape in the 4600 block of West Flournoy Street. She ran home and called police, police said.

The man was believed to be between 23 and 25-years-old and was driving a Ford Freestyle from the mid-2000s with a partial license plate number of either AS487 or AS784, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8261.