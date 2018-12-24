Man tried to lure 11-year-old girl into van in Irving Park, police say

Police are investigating an attempted child luring Thursday afternoon in the 3800 block of North Drake. | Google

Police are searching for a man who tried to lure an 11-year-old girl into a van as she walked home from school Thursday afternoon in the Irving Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The girl was walking about 3:15 p.m. in the 3800 block of North Drake when the man pulled up in the van, rolled down the passenger side window and motioned for her to get in, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

“Come here,” the man said.

The girl ran away without responding to the suspect, who then drove off north on Drake before turning westbound onto Elston Avenue, police said.

The suspect is described as a white or white Hispanic man, thought to be between the ages of 30 and 40, with a shaved face, police said. He was seen driving a white van with yellow, circular splatter markings on its passenger side.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8200.