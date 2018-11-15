Man tried to lure child into car in Albany Park

Police are warning residents of an attempted kidnapping and child luring Wednesday afternoon in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

A child, whose age and gender were not identified, was walking west about 4:40 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Irving Park Road when a man called them over to his vehicle and offered them a ride, according to Chicago police.

The child refused and ran away while the man continued to urge them to get into his vehicle, police said.

The man was driving a red four-door midsize car, police said.

About a 25 minutes earlier, a man tried to lure a 10-year-old girl into his blue four-door vehicle in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8266.