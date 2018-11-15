Police are warning residents of an attempted kidnapping and child luring Wednesday afternoon in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.
A child, whose age and gender were not identified, was walking west about 4:40 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Irving Park Road when a man called them over to his vehicle and offered them a ride, according to Chicago police.
The child refused and ran away while the man continued to urge them to get into his vehicle, police said.
The man was driving a red four-door midsize car, police said.
About a 25 minutes earlier, a man tried to lure a 10-year-old girl into his blue four-door vehicle in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8266.