Man tried to lure children to vehicle at Batavia school bus stop: police

Authorities are looking for a man who tried to lure children to his vehicle Tuesday morning at a bus stop in west suburban Batavia.

The man was driving the black vehicle north about 8:25 a.m. on River Street when he stopped near a bus stop at the intersection with Fayette Street, according to a statement from Batavia police. Several children were waiting for a school bus.

The man opened the passenger-side door and tried to talk to the children, police said. The children told him they were not going to come near the vehicle, at which point the man drove away north on River.

He was described as a tall, white man in his 30s with short, dark curly hair and stubble, police said. He was driving a newer-model, small, black four-door vehicle, although the make and model were not immediately known.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Batavia Police Department Investigations Unit at ((630) 454-2500.