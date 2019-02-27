Man tried to lure kids into minivan by posing as Uber driver in Lincoln Park

Police are searching for a man who posed an an Uber driver in an effort to lure children into his minivan Wednesday afternoon as they played outside a school in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on the North Side.

About 1:15 p.m., students from Alcott College Prep East were enjoying recess in the 600 block of West Drummond when the man pulled up in a dirty minivan, according to a community alert from Chicago police. He then gestured for the kids to approach him.

“I’m your Uber driver, get in the car,” he reportedly said.

The students quickly sought help from a staff member, at which point the man drove off, police said.

The suspect is described as a Middle Eastern man, thought to be between the ages of 30 and 40, with black hair and bushy eyebrows, police said. He was driving a black, older model minivan, possibly a Chrysler Pacifica, that had a pink sticker on the windshield’s passenger side.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8200.