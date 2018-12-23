Man tried to pull girl into vehicle in West Pullman: police

A man attempted to abduct a child Thursday morning in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Sometime between 9:30 a.m. and 9:50 a.m., the suspect tried to pull the girl into his dark gray sedan in the 11800 block of South Morgan, according to a community alert from Chicago police. After the girl was able to escape, the man drove off.

The girl told investigators that she had previously seen the man and his vehicle in the area, police said.

The suspect is described as a 200-pound black man, thought to be between the ages of 25 and 35, standing between 6-foot-2 and 6-foot-4 with a dark brown complexion and shoulder-length dreadlocks with a braid in the center, police said. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and a black jacket.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8271.