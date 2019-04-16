Man tries luring girl to SUV in Englewood: police

Police are looking for a man who tried to lure a girl to a vehicle Friday in Englewood on the South Side.

The man pulled up in a dark-colored SUV about 6 p.m. and honked the horn at the 12-year-old as she was walking to a store in the 5900 block of South Justine Street, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

As she walked home, the same SUV pulled up alongside and the man honked again while rolling down the window, police said. The girl then ran away as the SUV drove off in an unknown direction.

The girl told investigators that she didn’t recognize the man, who she thought was in his 30s, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8271.

