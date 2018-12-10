Man tries to kidnap kids waiting outside Morgan Park High School

Police were searching for a man who told kids he was sent by their mother to drive them home Friday afternoon at Morgan Park High School on the Far South Side.

At least two children were waiting for a ride home about 3:10 p.m. in the 1700 block of West Chelsea Place, according to Chicago police.

Police said a man drove over and said, “Your mom told me to come pick you guys up.”

The kids walked away, however, and called the cops.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-7, 160-pound black man, about 35 years old and sporting a beard, police said. He was clad in a black knit hat with a white emblem, an olive-green jacket with a black collar and a white shirt.

Police said his vehicle was a gray Toyota Camry that had the license plate number AW20728.

Anyone with information on the attempted kidnapping was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8271.