Man tries to lure 13-year-old girl to car near Park Manor school

Authorities are looking for a man who tried to kidnap a girl last month as she walked home from school in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

The 13-year-old girl was walking home about 4 p.m. on Feb. 5 from Tanner Elementary School in the 7300 block of South Evans when a man in a car pulled up behind her, according to Chicago Police. The man asked the girl if she wanted a ride home, but the girl ran back into the school.

The girl saw the man near the school again on Feb. 7 and told school administrators about the incidents, police said.

The suspect was described as a man in his 20s with a light complexion, police said, He was wearing a yellow skullcap and driving a silver, four-door car with an orange warning sticker on the driver’s-side window.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.