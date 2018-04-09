Man tries to lure girl, 13, into vehicle in Albany Park

A man tried to lure a 13-year-old girl into his vehicle Saturday in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 12:45 p.m., the girl was walking in the 4200 block of North Kimball Street when a man in a black Nissan SUV with tinted windows pulled up and told her to get inside, Chicago Police said.

The girl ran back to her house and called her parents.

The driver was described as a Hispanic man between 27 and 34 years old, with short, brown hair and a clean shaven face, police said. He had three lines shaved into his left eyebrow and was wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 747-8380.