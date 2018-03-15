Man tries to lure girl to car in Gage Park

A man tried to lure a 15-year-old girl to his car Wednesday morning while she walked to school in the Southwest Side Gage Park neighborhood.

The girl was on her way to school about 8:25 a.m. in the 5600 and 5700 blocks of South Western when the man tried to talk to her and told her to come to his car, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The girl continued on her way to school and did not approach the car, police said. The man drove away.

The man was described as black, in his early 30s, with a goatee and cornrows going to the back of his head, police said. He was wearing a gray sweater and driving a small, gray, four-door car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-3830.